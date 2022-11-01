Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,527 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,527 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

