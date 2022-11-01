Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of CTRA opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

