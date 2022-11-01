Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Lennar stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

