Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

