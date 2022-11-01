ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $554.38.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $420.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,582 shares of company stock worth $9,842,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.