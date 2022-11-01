Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Drops By 5.7%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.77.
Birks Group Company Profile
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.