Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Decreases By 8.5%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

CQP opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.68%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

