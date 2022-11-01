Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Declines By 7.7%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTLIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on D2L in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
D2L Stock Performance
DTLIF stock opened at 4.61 on Tuesday. D2L has a twelve month low of 4.61 and a twelve month high of 11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 4.77.
About D2L
D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.
Further Reading
