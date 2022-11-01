Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Grows By 10.1%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Delic Trading Up 16.3 %

DELCF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Delic alerts:

About Delic

(Get Rating)

See Also

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.