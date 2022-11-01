Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 9.8%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DROOF. Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.