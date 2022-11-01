Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Decreases By 7.1%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GORO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 62,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Price Performance

About Gold Resource

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

