Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Expands By 9.1%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.