Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,120 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

