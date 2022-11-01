Simplex Trading LLC Sells 158,720 Shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,720 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.28% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares by 77.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

CWEB opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $231.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.