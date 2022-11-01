Simplex Trading LLC Sells 7,853 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 521,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 258,368 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

