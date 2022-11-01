SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 136,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after acquiring an additional 284,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NYSE:SITC opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

