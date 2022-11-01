SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $197,595. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 182.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.