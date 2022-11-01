Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LITM opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

