Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.24). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.