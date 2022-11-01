SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 345.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

