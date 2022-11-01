Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,106 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 893,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 291,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 610.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 96,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.