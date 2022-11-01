SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.