State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,365 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.87% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 208.24%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

