State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.