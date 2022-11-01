State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,361 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

