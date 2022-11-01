State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,562 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.