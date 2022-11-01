State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,311 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 533,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

ATO stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

