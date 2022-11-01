State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

CAG opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

