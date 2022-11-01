State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.03 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Kellogg by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

