State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

