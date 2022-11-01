State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.54 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 4.2% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 24,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Vale Stock Up 2.4 %

Vale Profile

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.