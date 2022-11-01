State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.55 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 85.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 26.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 371,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Xylem by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 833,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

XYL stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

