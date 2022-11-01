State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.71 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Trading Up 0.8 %

FMC opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

