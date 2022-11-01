State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

