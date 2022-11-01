State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.36 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of TransUnion worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE TRU opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

