State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.98.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

