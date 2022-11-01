State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.80 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Insulet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.07.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $258.81 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average is $236.47. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.