State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $183.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.61 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.