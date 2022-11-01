State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,566 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.