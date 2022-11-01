State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 429 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 140.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 982.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.21.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $358.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,456 shares of company stock worth $85,776,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

