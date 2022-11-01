State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.