State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

