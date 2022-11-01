State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $315.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

