State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.