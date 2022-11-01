State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,385 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $335.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.