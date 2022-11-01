State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,792 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.