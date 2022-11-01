State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,153 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

