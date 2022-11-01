State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,153 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
NYSE:IR opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.