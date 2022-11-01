State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,286 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLOK stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

