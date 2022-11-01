Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 166 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $290.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

