Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,619 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SEA were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $419,265,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $366.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

